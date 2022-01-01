Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Google Tensor

Snapdragon 778G Plus
VS
Google Tensor
Snapdragon 778G Plus
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Google
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 549K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2500 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G Plus
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G Plus
549901
Google Tensor +33%
728782
CPU 163562 187698
GPU 166187 298218
Memory 94470 100887
UX 124621 137683
Total score 549901 728782
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% 55%
Graphics test 15 FPS 38 FPS
Score 2641 6418

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 848 MHz
Execution units - 20
Shading units - 320
FLOPS - 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2021 October 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325-AE S5E9845
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site Google Tensor official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (28.6%)
15 (71.4%)
Total votes: 21

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Snapdragon 778G Plus, or ask any questions
