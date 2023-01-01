Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A17 Pro
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
98
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Has 2 more cores
- Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1105K
- 26% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|319867
|373446
|GPU
|405165
|579682
|Memory
|166062
|283791
|UX
|225624
|341416
|Total score
|1105598
|1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1655
A17 Pro +77%
2934
Multi-Core Score
3980
A17 Pro +85%
7374
|Asset compression
|154.9 MB/sec
|260.8 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|112.7 pages/sec
|169.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|147.2 Mpixels/sec
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|94 images/sec
|173.5 images/sec
|HDR
|122 Mpixels/sec
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|13.8 images/sec
|27.9 images/sec
|Photo processing
|36.3 images/sec
|79.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.39 Mpixels/sec
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|70%
|-
|Graphics test
|37 FPS
|-
|Score
|6287
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and A17 Pro
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|3780 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|16 MB
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|3 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|19 billion
|TDP
|5.3 W
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|Samsung
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Apple A17 GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|768
|128
|Total shaders
|1536
|768
|FLOPS
|2512.8 Gigaflops
|2147.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8450
|APL1V02
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|-
