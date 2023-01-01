Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A17 Pro – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A17 Pro

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
A17 Pro
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
A17 Pro

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1105K
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
A17 Pro

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
1105598
A17 Pro +42%
1568646
CPU 319867 373446
GPU 405165 579682
Memory 166062 283791
UX 225624 341416
Total score 1105598 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
1655
A17 Pro +77%
2934
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
3980
A17 Pro +85%
7374
Asset compression 154.9 MB/sec 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 112.7 pages/sec 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 147.2 Mpixels/sec 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 94 images/sec 173.5 images/sec
HDR 122 Mpixels/sec 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 13.8 images/sec 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 36.3 images/sec 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.39 Mpixels/sec 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 70% -
Graphics test 37 FPS -
Score 6287 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3000 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 16 MB
L3 cache 6 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count - 19 billion
TDP 5.3 W 8 W
Manufacturing Samsung TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 Apple GPU
GPU frequency 818 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 768 128
Total shaders 1536 768
FLOPS 2512.8 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 September 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 APL1V02
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
19 (47.5%)
21 (52.5%)
Total votes: 40

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A17 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
