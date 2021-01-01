Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 1200

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 1200
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1007K vs 674K
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +49%
1007359
Dimensity 1200
674449
CPU 228047 170589
GPU 428067 233643
Memory 175864 118786
UX 171611 145445
Total score 1007359 674449
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 171.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 32.25 images/s
Speech recognition - 51.5 words/s
Machine learning - 51.65 images/s
Camera shooting - 27.35 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 931.9 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 January 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 MT6893
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
2. Samsung Exynos 2100 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
3. Google Tensor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and Dimensity 1200
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish