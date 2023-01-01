Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra (Mali-G610 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1105K vs 760K
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 7200 Ultra

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 319867 238522
GPU 405165 182820
Memory 166062 164843
UX 225624 181525
Total score 1105598 760778
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 154.9 MB/sec 120.2 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 112.7 pages/sec 83.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 147.2 Mpixels/sec 94.9 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 94 images/sec 59.7 images/sec
HDR 122 Mpixels/sec 81.9 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 13.8 images/sec 7.8 images/sec
Photo processing 36.3 images/sec 25.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.39 Mpixels/sec 3.26 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 70% -
Graphics test 37 FPS -
Score 6287 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 7200 Ultra

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 5.3 W 5 W
Manufacturing Samsung TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G610 MP4
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 3rd gen
GPU frequency 818 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 768 -
Total shaders 1536 -
FLOPS 2512.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 September 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 Ultra and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
