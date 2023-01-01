Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra (Mali-G610 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 7200 Ultra
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1105K vs 760K
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|319867
|238522
|GPU
|405165
|182820
|Memory
|166062
|164843
|UX
|225624
|181525
|Total score
|1105598
|760778
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +47%
1655
1125
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +47%
3980
2705
|Asset compression
|154.9 MB/sec
|120.2 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|112.7 pages/sec
|83.7 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|147.2 Mpixels/sec
|94.9 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|94 images/sec
|59.7 images/sec
|HDR
|122 Mpixels/sec
|81.9 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|13.8 images/sec
|7.8 images/sec
|Photo processing
|36.3 images/sec
|25.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.39 Mpixels/sec
|3.26 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|70%
|-
|Graphics test
|37 FPS
|-
|Score
|6287
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 7200 Ultra
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|5.3 W
|5 W
|Manufacturing
|Samsung
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G610 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 3rd gen
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|768
|-
|Total shaders
|1536
|-
|FLOPS
|2512.8 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8450
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|-
