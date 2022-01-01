Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1241K vs 678K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|264139
|171453
|GPU
|548684
|236472
|Memory
|227638
|120484
|UX
|193923
|145025
|Total score
|1241503
|678934
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +54%
1501
976
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +49%
4975
3346
|Image compression
|251.3 Mpixels/s
|175.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|46.2 images/s
|31.8 images/s
|Speech recognition
|122.9 words/s
|40 words/s
|Machine learning
|114.1 images/s
|52.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|51.7 images/s
|27.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|5.81 Mnodes/s
|3.88 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|1510 Krows/s
|945.7 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|90%
|Graphics test
|-
|25 FPS
|Score
|12708
|4224
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|886 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|9
|Shading units
|-
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|MT6893
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
