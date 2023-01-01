Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 85% better in floating-point computations
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 520K vs 499K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~37%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 855
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 855 +4%
520635
Dimensity 1080
499756
CPU 141111 131733
GPU 184880 133728
Memory 76857 95852
UX 115836 135208
Total score 520635 499756
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 153.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 21 images/s -
Speech recognition 45.7 words/s -
Machine learning 48 images/s -
Camera shooting 26.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.44 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 846.9 Krows/s -

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 92% 99%
Graphics test 18 FPS 13 FPS
Score 3094 2304

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -
TDP 6 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 585 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 384 64
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2018 October 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150 MT6877V/TTZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

