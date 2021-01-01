Snapdragon 860 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
97
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
96
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 6-months later
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 617K vs 453K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|136565
|173864
|GPU
|166857
|208037
|Memory
|94975
|106696
|UX
|110727
|93575
|Total score
|453946
|617056
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
750
A14 Bionic +113%
1601
Multi-Core Score
2617
A14 Bionic +49%
3891
|Image compression
|-
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1.1 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2990 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W01
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|-
