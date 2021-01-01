Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 6-months later
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 617K vs 453K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 860
453946
A14 Bionic +36%
617056
CPU 136565 173864
GPU 166857 208037
Memory 94975 106696
UX 110727 93575
Total score 453946 617056

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860
750
A14 Bionic +113%
1601
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860
2617
A14 Bionic +49%
3891
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1.1 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2960 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 4
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W01
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site -

