Snapdragon 865 Plus vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (Adreno 650) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Has 2 cores more
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 579K
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A14 Bionic +74%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3302
A14 Bionic +25%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
616135
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|645 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|512
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
|-
