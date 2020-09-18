Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 Plus vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 Plus vs A14 Bionic

Snapdragon 865 Plus
Snapdragon 865 Plus
VS
A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (Adreno 650) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 616K vs 579K
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 Plus +6%
616135
A14 Bionic
579122

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 Plus and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3100 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 645 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 512 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2020 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Snapdragon 865 Plus or ask any questions
Guest User 18 September 2020 23:07
Apple has best chipset made up of 5nm. And apple has more power efficiency technology which enables device to perform smoothly and fast. But I really do appreciate Qualcomm Snapdragon for doing such wonderful work. I am amazed to see that A14 looses to 865+ in antutu benchmark test. I really do appreciate Qualcomm. But overall I so support apple because apple has best iOS and app optimization is just amazing. Android cannot stand before apple.
+54 Reply
Tree 23 September 2020 04:00
Android does have a lot more choices for cheaper devices, but right now Samsung's flagship phones are blowing Apples out of the water in every way. I guess we'll have to see what the iPhone 12 can do.
+34 Reply
Shadowpain 25 September 2020 01:06
Now is Apple in lead. Next step is 875. A14 is response to 865....and next step for Apple is A15. Both compainies do great job. Grats
+14 Reply
Guest USer 25 September 2020 18:29
The 875 is going to beat the A14 in multi core performance but won't be able to get the single core performance (it will be close)
+8 Reply
random-guy 27 September 2020 01:27
Antutu scores of Androids and Iphones are not comparable, so the A14 is the clearly better SoC (even the A13).
+4 Reply
Guest 04 October 2020 15:46
Wonder how snapdragon 865+ and 875 would perform on proprietary Apple iOS, instead of open Android platform?
+6 Reply
Philippe 15 October 2020 19:36
A14 bionic is faster but still IOS and not Android !
0 Reply
