Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs A13 Bionic

Snapdragon 870
Snapdragon 870
VS
A13 Bionic
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 646K vs 472K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2660 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +37%
646684
A13 Bionic
472944
CPU 179347 150992
GPU 270188 218713
Memory 98761 79312
UX 95818 12628
Total score 646684 472944

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870
1035
A13 Bionic +26%
1304
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +2%
3501
A13 Bionic
3444
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 48 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 4 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 4
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 870
2. Kirin 9000 vs Snapdragon 870
3. Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 870
4. Snapdragon 730G vs A13 Bionic
5. Snapdragon 855 vs A13 Bionic
6. Exynos 990 vs A13 Bionic
7. A12 Bionic vs A13 Bionic
8. Snapdragon 855 Plus vs A13 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish