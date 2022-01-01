Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 870
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 699K
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|193984
|-
|GPU
|241995
|-
|Memory
|119512
|-
|UX
|145478
|-
|Total score
|699025
|1199988
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1001
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +47%
1475
Multi-Core Score
3378
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +48%
4993
|Image compression
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25.25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|54.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|56.95 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|28 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|989.1 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|90%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Score
|4282
|12708
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 740
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1372 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|4200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|Snapdragon X70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|November 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|SM8550-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
