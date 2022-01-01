Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 870
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 699K
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870
699025
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +72%
1199988
CPU 193984 -
GPU 241995 -
Memory 119512 -
UX 145478 -
Total score 699025 1199988
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 180.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 54.7 words/s -
Machine learning 56.95 images/s -
Camera shooting 28 images/s -
HTML 5 3 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 989.1 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Score 4282 12708

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 512 KB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 740
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 675 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 4200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 Snapdragon X70
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 November 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC SM8550-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
