Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs A15 Bionic

Snapdragon 888
VS
A15 Bionic
Snapdragon 888
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments (3)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Announced 10-months later
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 806K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888
806158
A15 Bionic +4%
840854
CPU 212299 214698
GPU 302110 324552
Memory 135341 167472
UX 150913 132953
Total score 806158 840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888
1140
A15 Bionic +55%
1764
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888
3711
A15 Bionic +31%
4862
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 27.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s -
Machine learning 66.45 images/s -
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s -
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1060 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units 2 5
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350 APL1W05
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
325 (48.1%)
351 (51.9%)
Total votes: 676

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 888
2. Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 888
3. Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 888
4. Exynos 1080 vs Snapdragon 888
5. A13 Bionic vs A15 Bionic
6. A14 Bionic vs A15 Bionic
7. Kirin 9000 vs A15 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
Avatar
Mert 17 September 2021 20:02
888 was better than a14 in terms genshin impact performance. I want to see how a15 performs. Throttling is a fact. Everyday usage is obviously pretty easy task for evet upper mid range chips. With these chips maybe we can get better quality games or programs for mobile platform.
0 Reply
Avatar
Ivy 17 September 2021 01:09
Man I can't wait how the new Snapdragon 898 and Exynos 2200 fare against this new A15 Bionic chip. The more aggresive the competition the better it is for us consumers.
+7 Reply
Avatar
Jimmy 18 September 2021 05:52
According to some leaks Exynos 2200 GPU will beat A15 GPU And A15 cpu will beat 2200 Cpu Snapdragon 898 is stated to be a balance but not better than A15 cpu and 2200 GPU MediaTek has been increasing in Market share recently so they might come up with something Good Kirin 9020 is stated to be in 3nm so they might take the lead
0 Reply
Avatar
sus 16 September 2021 05:35
F in the chat for Fandroids, looks like Apple is still 3 years ahead in terms of silicon. Of course fandroids will talk about how their phone has more fEaTuReS and fReEdOm LOL
+8 Reply
Avatar
Green 16 September 2021 12:08
Don't be salty because fruit based phone still can't do 8k video :-p The A15 is an impressive chip though. lol
+13 Reply
Avatar
Sussy 16 September 2021 13:30
Finally it took 8+months for fruity to beat a 2020 processor that too only few aspects I hope this fruity processor doesn't throttle after 1 hour of genshin🥶🥶
+3 Reply
Avatar
James 16 September 2021 13:31
Also Ish*t is years behind of technology lmao Took them years to come with OLED and 60+hz
+3 Reply
Avatar
blue 16 September 2021 16:58
Green, No one needs 8k video anyway lol
+5 Reply
Avatar
Anonymous 16 September 2021 21:16
Sussy, Snapdragon 888 and 888+ heat up very much when you play Genshin Impact at maximum graphics for long times. Exynos 2100 is not as powerful as Snapdragon 888, but I'll guess it's fine. Kirin 9000 is really only available in Huawei devices. And all processors can throttle when you play a demanding game such as Genshin Impact. Take it or leave it. A15 shouldn't throttle at all or lag even once in normal everyday conditions, and should lag only when it throttles (which is EXACTLY what happens when you STRESS your phone out).
0 Reply
Avatar
Yellow 17 September 2021 02:17
blue, Content creators need that lmao Also supporting 8K just shows how Powerful a chipset is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
+3 Reply
Avatar
Sussy 17 September 2021 16:13
Anonymous, A15 upgrade from A14 is below 20% That's it A14 throttle quite fast with genshin and A15 with that below 20% improvement won't differ much in results Also the most stable cpu to even produce stable performance in extreme stress will be Kirin 9000 Go check benchmarks and throttle test Kirin 9000 performance remains the most stable after long run on heavy apps Exynos 2100 performance drops alot when throttle and doesn't recover from it 888 gives performance drops from certain times(alot) A14 gives good result but when it starts to stress it struggles alot and performance remain unstable 888+ is just 888 with very small improvement that it
0 Reply
РусскийEnglish