Snapdragon 888 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Announced 10-months later
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2840 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 806K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|212299
|214698
|GPU
|302110
|324552
|Memory
|135341
|167472
|UX
|150913
|132953
|Total score
|806158
|840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1140
A15 Bionic +55%
1764
Multi-Core Score
3711
A15 Bionic +31%
4862
|Image compression
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|27.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|68.35 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|66.45 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|36.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|5
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|-
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8350
|APL1W05
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|-
