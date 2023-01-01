Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1380 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 1380 vs A15 Bionic

Exynos 1380
VS
A15 Bionic
Exynos 1380
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1380 (Mali-G68 MP5) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple A15 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 807K vs 516K
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (3230 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380
516969
A15 Bionic +56%
807395
CPU 155921 210809
GPU 148262 324750
Memory 85150 134620
UX 126072 133782
Total score 516969 807395
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1380
783
A15 Bionic +123%
1748
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380
2613
A15 Bionic +85%
4836
Image compression - 224.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 43.1 images/s
Speech recognition - 136.1 words/s
Machine learning - 104.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 49.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 5.64 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1270 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1380
2820
A15 Bionic +209%
8722
Stability 98% 79%
Graphics test 16 FPS 52 FPS
Score 2820 8722

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.23 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 3230 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 12 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Apple A15 GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 950 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 5 5
Shading units - 640
FLOPS 608 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 3000 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2023 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8835 APL1W07
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 1380 vs Samsung Exynos 1280
2. Samsung Exynos 1380 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1080
3. Samsung Exynos 1380 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
4. Samsung Exynos 1380 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
5. Samsung Exynos 1380 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
6. Apple A15 Bionic vs Apple A13 Bionic
7. Apple A15 Bionic vs Apple A14 Bionic
8. Apple A15 Bionic vs Apple A16 Bionic
9. Apple A15 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
10. Apple A15 Bionic vs Google Tensor G2
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Exynos 1380, or ask any questions
EnglishРусский