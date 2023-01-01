Exynos 1380 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1380 (Mali-G68 MP5) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple A15 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
52
94
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
93
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 807K vs 516K
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (3230 vs 2400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|155921
|210809
|GPU
|148262
|324750
|Memory
|85150
|134620
|UX
|126072
|133782
|Total score
|516969
|807395
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
783
A15 Bionic +123%
1748
Multi-Core Score
2613
A15 Bionic +85%
4836
|Image compression
|-
|224.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|43.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|136.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|104.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|49.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|5.64 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1270 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|79%
|Graphics test
|16 FPS
|52 FPS
|Score
|2820
|8722
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.23 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3230 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|12 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Apple A15 GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|5
|Shading units
|-
|640
|FLOPS
|608 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|September 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E8835
|APL1W07
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|-
