Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 VS Exynos 1380 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380 Announced 1-year and 3-months later Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1044K vs 526K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1380 526277 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +99% 1044791 CPU - 249768 GPU - 448381 Memory - 172528 UX - 166045 Total score 526277 1044791 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1380 784 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +64% 1283 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1380 2635 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +46% 3845 Image compression - 192.4 Mpixels/s Face detection - 36 images/s Speech recognition - 81.2 words/s Machine learning - 83.7 images/s Camera shooting - 38.7 images/s HTML 5 - 4.24 Mnodes/s SQLite - 1140 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1380 n/a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8933 Stability - 57% Graphics test - 53 FPS Score - 8933

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 88 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite - 42 FPS

[Ultra] Shadowgun Legends - 89 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 114 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 40 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Xiaomi Poco F4 GT

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 3000 MHz Instruction set - ARMv9-A L2 cache - 1 MB L3 cache - 6 MB Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 730 Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 700 GPU frequency - 818 MHz Execution units 5 3 Shading units - 768 FLOPS - 2236 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem - Snapdragon X65 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 December 2021 Class Mid range Flagship Model number - SM8450 Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site