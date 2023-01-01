Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – what's better?

Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Exynos 1380
VS
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Exynos 1380
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1044K vs 526K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380
526277
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +99%
1044791
CPU - 249768
GPU - 448381
Memory - 172528
UX - 166045
Total score 526277 1044791
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 192.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 36 images/s
Speech recognition - 81.2 words/s
Machine learning - 83.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.24 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1140 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 57%
Graphics test - 53 FPS
Score - 8933

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 89 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 114 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 40 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv9-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 6 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 730
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 700
GPU frequency - 818 MHz
Execution units 5 3
Shading units - 768
FLOPS - 2236 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Snapdragon X65
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 December 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - SM8450
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 1380 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
2. Samsung Exynos 1380 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
3. Samsung Exynos 1380 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
4. Samsung Exynos 1380 vs MediaTek Dimensity 8100
5. Samsung Exynos 1380 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1080
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 Bionic
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Google Tensor
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs MediaTek Dimensity 9000
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 1380, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish