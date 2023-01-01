Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1044K vs 526K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|249768
|GPU
|-
|448381
|Memory
|-
|172528
|UX
|-
|166045
|Total score
|526277
|1044791
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
784
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +64%
1283
Multi-Core Score
2635
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +46%
3845
|Image compression
|-
|192.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|36 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|81.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|83.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.24 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1140 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|57%
|Graphics test
|-
|53 FPS
|Score
|-
|8933
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Adreno 730
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|-
|818 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|3
|Shading units
|-
|768
|FLOPS
|-
|2236 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Snapdragon X65
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|December 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8450
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
