Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – what's better?

Exynos 1380 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Exynos 1380
VS
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Exynos 1380
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Performs 5.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1286K vs 516K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 51.2 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380
516969
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +149%
1286593
CPU 155921 265523
GPU 148262 579772
Memory 85150 236450
UX 126072 199190
Total score 516969 1286593
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 251.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 46.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 122.9 words/s
Machine learning - 114.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 51.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 5.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1510 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1380
2820
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +333%
12223
Stability 98% 64%
Graphics test 16 FPS 73 FPS
Score 2820 12223

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 740
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 950 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 5 -
FLOPS 608 Gigaflops 3481 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 64 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Snapdragon X70
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 10000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 November 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8835 SM8550-AB
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
    - There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (18.2%)
9 (81.8%)
Total votes: 11

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
2. Apple A16 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
3. Google Tensor G2 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or Samsung Exynos 1380
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 or Samsung Exynos 1380
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Samsung Exynos 1380
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Samsung Exynos 1380
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Samsung Exynos 1380
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Exynos 1380, or ask any questions
EnglishРусский