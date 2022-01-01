Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Tensor G2 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 800K vs 742K

Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 9

Exynos 2100
742771
Tensor G2 +8%
800656
CPU 191240 216931
GPU 256481 296692
Memory 151369 134893
UX 149052 152600
Total score 742771 800656
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +2%
1077
Tensor G2
1058
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2100 +14%
3569
Tensor G2
3143
Image compression 170.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 64.15 words/s -
Machine learning 51.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 33.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.21 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 970.15 Krows/s -

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 66% -
Graphics test 33 FPS -
Score 5655 -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A -
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Vallhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 760 MHz -
Execution units 14 7
Shading units 224 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2020 October 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9840 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site -

