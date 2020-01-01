Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 845 – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 845

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 362K
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +149%
1109
Snapdragon 845
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +113%
3776
Snapdragon 845
1775
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +84%
667464
Snapdragon 845
362911

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 845

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Adreno 630
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 710 MHz
Execution units 22 2
Shading units 352 256
FLOPS - 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution - 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs - DSD 32-бит/384 кГц

Connectivity

Modem - X20 LTE
4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced December 2020 December 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SDM845
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

