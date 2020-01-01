Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 865 – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 865

Exynos 2100
Exynos 2100
VS
Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 865

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +19%
1110
Snapdragon 865
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +9%
3783
Snapdragon 865
3465
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 865

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Adreno 650
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 587 MHz
Execution units 22 2
Shading units 352 512
FLOPS - 1228 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution - 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support - LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 December 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8250
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
