Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 865
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
85
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
89
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +19%
1110
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +9%
3783
3465
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
597807
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|587 MHz
|Execution units
|22
|2
|Shading units
|352
|512
|FLOPS
|-
|1228 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
