We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Higher GPU frequency (~53%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1021K vs 970K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
Dimensity 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200
970047
Dimensity 9000 +5%
1021606
CPU - 256987
GPU - 393810
Memory - 186890
UX - 179801
Total score 970047 1021606
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200
1108
Dimensity 9000 +15%
1278
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200
3549
Dimensity 9000 +22%
4331

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Dimensity 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency - 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache - 3.5 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali Mali-G710
Architecture - Valhall
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units - 10
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 60 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 November 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number s5e9925 MT6983
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site

Comments

Avatar
Hussain 19 January 2022 18:21
Flagship phones are now turning to 3200x1440 other than 2400x1080 which dimensity 9000 cannot afford besides GPU frequency... a huge con
0 Reply
