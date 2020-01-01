Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2660 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 318K
  • Announced 1 year and 9 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810
691
A13 Bionic +95%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810
2022
A13 Bionic +77%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810
318011
A13 Bionic +50%
477091

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2900 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 18 4
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site -

