Exynos 9810 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Has 2 cores more
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2660 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 318K
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
691
A13 Bionic +95%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2022
A13 Bionic +77%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
A13 Bionic +50%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|18
|4
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|-
