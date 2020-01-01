Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9820 (Mali G76 MP12) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 394K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820
843
A13 Bionic +60%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820
2327
A13 Bionic +53%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820
394150
A13 Bionic +21%
477091

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2700 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 192 KB 48 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 4 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Cores 12 4
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site -

