Exynos 9820 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9820 (Mali G76 MP12) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
66
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Announced 10 months later
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 394K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
843
A13 Bionic +60%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2327
A13 Bionic +53%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
394150
A13 Bionic +21%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Cores
|12
|4
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9820 official site
|-
