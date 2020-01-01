Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9820 vs Exynos 9810 – what's better?

Exynos 9820 vs Exynos 9810

Exynos 9820
Exynos 9820
VS
Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9820 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9820
  • Performs 43% better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 11 months later
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (31.1 against 26.82 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 394K vs 318K
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Exynos 9820
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2700 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9820 +22%
843
Exynos 9810
691
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9820 +15%
2327
Exynos 9810
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9820 +24%
394150
Exynos 9810
318011

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9820 and Exynos 9810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.7 GHz – Mongoose
2x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G72MP18
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 850 MHz
Cores 12 18
FLOPS 943 Gigaflops 658 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.1 Gbit/s 26.82 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Shannon 360 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018 January 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9820 official site Samsung Exynos 9810 official site

