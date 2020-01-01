Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs A13 Bionic

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
A13 Bionic
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 990 (Mali-G77 MP11) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 477K
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990
955
A13 Bionic +41%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990
2777
A13 Bionic +29%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +12%
532211
A13 Bionic
477091

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2730 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 11 4
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 5500 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
252 (48.6%)
266 (51.4%)
Total votes: 518

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish