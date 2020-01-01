Exynos 990 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 990 (Mali-G77 MP11) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
74
82
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
80
86
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Has 2 cores more
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 477K
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
955
A13 Bionic +41%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2777
A13 Bionic +29%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +12%
532211
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|11
|4
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|-
Cast your vote
252 (48.6%)
266 (51.4%)
Total votes: 518
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Samsung Exynos 990
- Samsung Exynos 9820 and Samsung Exynos 990
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) and Samsung Exynos 990
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Apple A13 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Apple A13 Bionic
- Samsung Exynos 9825 and Apple A13 Bionic
- Apple A12 Bionic and Apple A13 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Apple A13 Bionic