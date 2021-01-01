Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 888 Plus – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 888 Plus

Exynos 990
VS
Snapdragon 888 Plus
Exynos 990
Snapdragon 888 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2730 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 990
vs
Snapdragon 888 Plus

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 152105 -
GPU 218710 -
Memory 80184 -
UX 73155 -
Total score 517409 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 148.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 50.7 words/s -
Machine learning 55.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 27.5 images/s -
HTML 5 1.61 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 813.1 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 888 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2995 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 660
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 11 -
Shading units 176 -
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 780
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X60
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2019 June 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site

