Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 888 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2730 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|152105
|-
|GPU
|218710
|-
|Memory
|80184
|-
|UX
|73155
|-
|Total score
|517409
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
936
Snapdragon 888 Plus +24%
1158
Multi-Core Score
2694
Snapdragon 888 Plus +36%
3661
|Image compression
|148.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|50.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|55.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|27.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|813.1 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 888 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2995 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|11
|-
|Shading units
|176
|-
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 780
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X60
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1