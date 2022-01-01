Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1121K vs 802K
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 42.7 GB/s)
- Announced 8-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|216602
|GPU
|-
|336667
|Memory
|-
|112950
|UX
|-
|131916
|Total score
|1121728
|802461
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +33%
1753
Multi-Core Score
A15 Bionic +13%
4753
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|81%
|Graphics test
|-
|57 FPS
|Score
|-
|9558
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3223 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|-
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|5
|Shading units
|-
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W07
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|-
