Tiger T616 vs Helio G36 VS Tiger T616 Helio G36 We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616 Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 228K vs 113K

Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 228K vs 113K Higher GPU frequency (~10%) Pros of MediaTek Helio G36 Announced 1-year and 2-months later

Announced 1-year and 2-months later 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Tiger T616 +103% 228983 Helio G36 113010 CPU 69243 - GPU 24857 - Memory 72004 - UX 64073 - Total score 228983 113010 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Tiger T616 +115% 377 Helio G36 175 Multi-Core Score Tiger T616 +49% 1382 Helio G36 925

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Tiger T616 471 Helio G36 n/a Graphics test 2 FPS - Score 471 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Helio G36

CPU Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75

6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers TDP - 5 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 PowerVR GE8320 Architecture Bifrost Rogue GPU frequency 750 MHz 680 MHz Execution units 1 2 Shading units 16 32 Vulkan version 1.0 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 1.2 DirectX version 11 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) No No Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7 5G support No No Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.0 5.0 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced January 2021 February 2022 Class Low end Low end Official page - MediaTek Helio G36 official site