Tiger T616 vs Helio G36

Tiger T616
VS
Helio G36
Tiger T616
Helio G36

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 228K vs 113K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G36
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T616
vs
Helio G36

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T616 +103%
228983
Helio G36
113010
CPU 69243 -
GPU 24857 -
Memory 72004 -
UX 64073 -
Total score 228983 113010
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T616 +115%
377
Helio G36
175
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T616 +49%
1382
Helio G36
925

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Score 471 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Helio G36

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 750 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2021 February 2022
Class Low end Low end
Official page - MediaTek Helio G36 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G36 and Tiger T616, or ask any questions
