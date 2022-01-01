Tiger T616 vs Tiger T610
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Tiger T610 (ARM Mali G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
28
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T616
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 226K vs 194K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1820 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|71236
|66485
|GPU
|24887
|32103
|Memory
|64760
|37779
|UX
|64509
|57506
|Total score
|226197
|194984
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T616 +8%
383
354
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T616 +5%
1398
1336
|Image compression
|-
|73.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|8.73 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|23.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|7.86 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.28 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|400.6 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Tiger T610
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1820 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|614 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|71.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
