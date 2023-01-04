AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS vs Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 4.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7640HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1702 vs 1415 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640HS +20%
1659
1381
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640HS +38%
13890
10055
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2987
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17210
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640HS +21%
1713
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640HS +56%
10199
6555
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|43x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|25 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP8
|FP6
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 760M
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|16
|7
|Execution Units
|6
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
