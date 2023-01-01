AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 5 7600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 7600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
70
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1628 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1495
Ryzen 5 7600 +24%
1847
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +5%
13998
13395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3338
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26612
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1628
Ryzen 5 7600 +25%
2031
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9457
Ryzen 5 7600 +7%
10136
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|AM4
|AM5
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|88 W
|Peak temperature
|90°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
