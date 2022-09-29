Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7700X or Ryzen 5 7600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs Ryzen 5 7600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 7600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7600 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600 and 7700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +8%
2011
Ryzen 5 7600
1860
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +49%
20058
Ryzen 5 7600
13498
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +6%
2167
Ryzen 5 7600
2049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +40%
14338
Ryzen 5 7600
10221
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 29, 2022 January 1, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Raphael
Socket AM5 AM5
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes -

Power

Transistors 6.57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 70 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600 or Ryzen 7 7700X?
