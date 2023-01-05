Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7730U or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U vs Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7730U with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 7730U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 8192 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1471 vs 1108 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7730U +23%
1446
Ryzen 5 5500U
1173
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7730U +45%
10366
Ryzen 5 5500U
7154
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7730U +33%
1484
Ryzen 5 5500U
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7730U +50%
7443
Ryzen 5 5500U
4967
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 5, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 10.7 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 15 W 10-25 W (configurable)
Socket FP6 FP6
Peak temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 128 448
TMUs 8 28
ROPs 4 7
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7730U
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 7730U?
