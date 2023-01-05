AMD Ryzen 7 7730U vs Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7730U with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 8192 KB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1471 vs 1108 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7730U +23%
1446
1173
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7730U +45%
10366
7154
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2472
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13201
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7730U +33%
1484
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7730U +50%
7443
4967
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Zen 2 (Lucienne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|15 W
|10-25 W (configurable)
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|448
|TMUs
|8
|28
|ROPs
|4
|7
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
