AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
- Around 3.1 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 105 vs 170 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +3%
2056
1995
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +93%
37997
19708
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +2%
2203
2152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X +62%
23384
14457
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|August 29, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Raphael
|Socket
|AM5
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.7 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|45x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|170 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|73.1 GB/s
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
