Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
31
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
86
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
63
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1501
Ryzen 7 7840HS +11%
1659
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7756
Ryzen 7 7840HS +116%
16751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3708
Ryzen 7 7840HS +6%
3918
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14217
Ryzen 7 7840HS +98%
28189
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1752
Ryzen 7 7840HS +7%
1869
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7727
Ryzen 7 7840HS +77%
13656
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|16 billions
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|4 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|14 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP8
|Peak temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|2900 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|128
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- LPDDR4X-4266
| - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1