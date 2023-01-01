Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 7 7840HS: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

Apple M1
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
Apple M1
AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7840HS and M1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers
Promotion

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1
1501
Ryzen 7 7840HS +11%
1659
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7756
Ryzen 7 7840HS +116%
16751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1
3708
Ryzen 7 7840HS +6%
3918
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
14217
Ryzen 7 7840HS +98%
28189
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1
1752
Ryzen 7 7840HS +7%
1869
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7727
Ryzen 7 7840HS +77%
13656
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 8 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 38x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 16 billions 25 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 4 nm
TDP (PL1) 14 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Socket Apple M-Socket FP8
Peak temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 2900 MHz
Shading Units 1024 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 128 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7840HS
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR4X-4266 - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 16 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 or Core i7 1260P
2. Apple M1 or Core i7 1165G7
3. Apple M1 or Apple M2
4. Apple M1 or Ryzen 5 5600X
5. Apple M1 or Core i5 1240P
6. Ryzen 7 7840HS or Ryzen 7 7840U
7. Ryzen 7 7840HS or Ryzen 5 7640HS
8. Ryzen 7 7840HS or Core i7 13700H
9. Ryzen 7 7840HS or Ryzen 9 7940HS
10. Ryzen 7 7840HS or Ryzen 7 7735HS
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS or Apple M1?
Promotion
EnglishРусский