Apple M2
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
Apple M2
AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7840HS and M2
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2
1584
Ryzen 7 7840HS +6%
1680
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8693
Ryzen 7 7840HS +96%
17003
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +2%
4036
Ryzen 7 7840HS
3962
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
15426
Ryzen 7 7840HS +85%
28537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +3%
1942
Ryzen 7 7840HS
1894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
9012
Ryzen 7 7840HS +52%
13734
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 6, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 8 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 38x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 20 billions 25 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 4 nm
TDP (PL1) 15 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Socket Apple M-Socket FP8
Peak temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2900 MHz
Shading Units 1024 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 128 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7840HS
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400 - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 24 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS or Apple M2?
