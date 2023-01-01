Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
67
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Newer - released 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1584
Ryzen 7 7840HS +6%
1680
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8693
Ryzen 7 7840HS +96%
17003
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +2%
4036
3962
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15426
Ryzen 7 7840HS +85%
28537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +3%
1942
1894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9012
Ryzen 7 7840HS +52%
13734
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|20 billions
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|4 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|15 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP8
|Peak temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2900 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|128
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- LPDDR5-6400
| - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
