Intel Core i5 11260H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1243 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
531
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +3%
3865
3735
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3078
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18364
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1257
Ryzen 5 5600H +10%
1381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5971
Ryzen 5 5600H +16%
6952
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11260H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
