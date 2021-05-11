Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11260H or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11260H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i5 11260H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i5 11260H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 11260H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1243 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H
1257
Ryzen 5 5600H +10%
1381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H
5971
Ryzen 5 5600H +16%
6952

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11260H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-11260H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11260H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 11260H or Core i3 1125G4
2. Core i5 11260H or Core i3 1110G4
3. Ryzen 5 5600H or Core i7 10750H
4. Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 4800H
5. Ryzen 5 5600H or Core i5 10300H
6. Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5800H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i5 11260H?
EnglishРусский