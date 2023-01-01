Intel Core i5 12400 vs Apple M2
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1623 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +8%
1694
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +40%
12022
8593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3541
Apple M2 +13%
3992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +28%
19524
15309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1620
Apple M2 +19%
1924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8673
Apple M2 +3%
8923
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i5-12400
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|117 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
