We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1623 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +8%
1694
Apple M2
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +40%
12022
Apple M2
8593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400
3541
Apple M2 +13%
3992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +28%
19524
Apple M2
15309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400
1620
Apple M2 +19%
1924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
8673
Apple M2 +3%
8923
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-12400 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 8
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 117 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 192 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 24 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i5 12400?
