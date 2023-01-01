Intel Core i7 11700K vs Apple M2
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K (desktop) against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Around 52.4 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1714 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1565
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +73%
14908
8593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3410
Apple M2 +17%
3992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +60%
24479
15309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1704
Apple M2 +13%
1924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +14%
10136
8923
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-11700K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|64
|64
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
