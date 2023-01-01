Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700K or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K (desktop) against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 11700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Around 52.4 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1714 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +73%
14908
Apple M2
8593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K
3410
Apple M2 +17%
3992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +60%
24479
Apple M2
15309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K
1704
Apple M2 +13%
1924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +14%
10136
Apple M2
8923
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 June 6, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Rocket Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-11700K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
TDP 125 W 15 W
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 64 64
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

