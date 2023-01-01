Intel Core i7 11700K vs Apple M2 VS Intel Core i7 11700K Apple M2 We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K (desktop) against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between M2 and 11700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM Unlocked multiplier Advantages of Apple M2 More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later Around 52.4 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Around 52.4 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1714 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and Apple M2

General Vendor Intel Apple Released March 16, 2021 June 6, 2022 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 ARMv8 Codename Rocket Lake Apple M2 Model number i7-11700K - Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M2 GPU

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 4 P-Threads 16 4 Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz - Efficient Cores E-Cores - 4 E-Threads - 4 Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 8 Bus Frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 36x - Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 16MB (shared) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package Transistors - 20 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket TDP 125 W 15 W Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M2 GPU GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1398 MHz Shading Units 256 1024 TMUs 64 64 ROPs 32 32 Execution Units 32 128 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i7 11700K 0.46 TFLOPS Apple M2 3 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 102.4 GB/s ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page - PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 -