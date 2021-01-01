Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900K or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900K vs i5 12600K

Intel Core i9 10900K
VS
Intel Core i5 12600K
Intel Core i9 10900K
Intel Core i5 12600K

We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1924 vs 1363 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K
15379
Core i5 12600K +14%
17588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K
10954
Core i5 12600K +23%
13514

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-10900K i5-12600K
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600K +105%
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600K or i9 10900K?
