Intel Core i9 13900 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900 with 24-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2124 vs 1633 points
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Has 60 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +51%
2210
1465
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +152%
37585
14926
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3184
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27783
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +30%
2125
1638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +88%
21924
11691
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-13900
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
