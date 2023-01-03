Intel Core i9 13980HX vs AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Has 20480 KB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2099 vs 1886 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +32%
2211
1680
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +85%
31321
16922
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3959
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28431
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +11%
2105
1901
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +49%
20469
13775
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|157 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|FP8
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|2900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
| - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3