We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A15 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 627K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2660 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
A15 Bionic +34%
840854
A13 Bionic
627383
CPU 214698 144483
GPU 324552 262635
Memory 167472 96216
UX 132953 119762
Total score 840854 627383
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +31%
1764
A13 Bionic
1351
Multi-Core Score
A15 Bionic +38%
4862
A13 Bionic
3520
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A15 Bionic and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 6 6
Frequency 3200 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.5-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 15 billion 8.5 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Execution units 5 4
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.1
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz -
Bus - 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution - 2688 x 1242
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+ AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2021 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number APL1W05 -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and A15 Bionic, or ask any questions
Theo Bestest 17 September 2021 05:57
I will always go for the lower number. Savvy like that.
