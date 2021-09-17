A15 Bionic vs A13 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A15 Bionic (with Apple GPU graphics) and A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
86
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
95
75
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
81
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 627K
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2660 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|214698
|144483
|GPU
|324552
|262635
|Memory
|167472
|96216
|UX
|132953
|119762
|Total score
|840854
|627383
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +31%
1764
1351
Multi-Core Score
A15 Bionic +38%
4862
3520
|Image compression
|-
|151.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|29.65 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|87.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|72.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|33.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|901.1 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of A15 Bionic and A13 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.5-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15 billion
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Execution units
|5
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.1
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|-
|Bus
|-
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|-
|2688 x 1242
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|APL1W05
|-
Cast your vote
53 (58.2%)
38 (41.8%)
Total votes: 91