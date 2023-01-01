Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A17 Pro vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A17 Pro (with Apple A17 GPU graphics) and A14 Bionic (Apple A14 GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Performs 3.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 5 nm)
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1062K
  • Announced 3-years later
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3100 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
A17 Pro
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
A17 Pro +48%
1568646
A14 Bionic
1062075
CPU 373446 264493
GPU 579682 320681
Memory 283791 180637
UX 341416 297879
Total score 1568646 1062075
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
A17 Pro +42%
2934
A14 Bionic
2071
Multi-Core Score
A17 Pro +55%
7374
A14 Bionic
4752
Asset compression 260.8 MB/sec 167 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 169.6 pages/sec 105.5 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 178.5 Mpixels/sec 116.4 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 173.5 images/sec 95.7 images/sec
HDR 232.4 Mpixels/sec 147.6 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 27.9 images/sec 17.6 images/sec
Photo processing 79.1 images/sec 51.5 images/sec
Ray tracing 7.58 Mpixels/sec 5.18 Mpixels/sec
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
A17 Pro
n/a
A14 Bionic
7603
Stability - 77%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Score - 7603

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A17 Pro and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz – 		2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 6 6
Frequency 3780 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache 256 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 16 MB 8 MB
Process 3 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 19 billion 11.8 billion
TDP 8 W 6 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Apple A17 GPU Apple A14 GPU
Architecture Apple GPU Apple GPU
GPU frequency 1398 MHz 1278 MHz
Execution units 6 4
Shading units 128 64
Total shaders 768 256
FLOPS 2147.2 Gigaflops 654.3 Gigaflops

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution - 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2023 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number APL1V02 APL1W01

