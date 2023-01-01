A17 Pro vs A14 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A17 Pro (with Apple A17 GPU graphics) and A14 Bionic (Apple A14 GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
79
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
73
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
98
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Performs 3.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 5 nm)
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1062K
- Announced 3-years later
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3100 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|373446
|264493
|GPU
|579682
|320681
|Memory
|283791
|180637
|UX
|341416
|297879
|Total score
|1568646
|1062075
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
A17 Pro +42%
2934
2071
Multi-Core Score
A17 Pro +55%
7374
4752
|Asset compression
|260.8 MB/sec
|167 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|169.6 pages/sec
|105.5 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|116.4 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|173.5 images/sec
|95.7 images/sec
|HDR
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|147.6 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|27.9 images/sec
|17.6 images/sec
|Photo processing
|79.1 images/sec
|51.5 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
|5.18 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|77%
|Graphics test
|-
|45 FPS
|Score
|-
|7603
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of A17 Pro and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|3780 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|3 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|19 billion
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|6 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A17 GPU
|Apple A14 GPU
|Architecture
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|1398 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|4
|Shading units
|128
|64
|Total shaders
|768
|256
|FLOPS
|2147.2 Gigaflops
|654.3 Gigaflops
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|-
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|APL1V02
|APL1W01
