Home > Smartphone processors comparison > A17 Pro vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

A17 Pro vs A15 Bionic

A17 Pro
VS
A15 Bionic
A17 Pro
A15 Bionic

We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A17 Pro (with Apple A17 GPU graphics) and A15 Bionic (Apple A15 GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 5 nm)
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Performs 25% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years later
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3230 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1267K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Promotion

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
A17 Pro
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
A17 Pro +24%
1568646
A15 Bionic
1267095
CPU 373446 308595
GPU 579682 391360
Memory 283791 194775
UX 341416 382905
Total score 1568646 1267095
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
A17 Pro +26%
2934
A15 Bionic
2328
Multi-Core Score
A17 Pro +29%
7374
A15 Bionic
5709
Asset compression 260.8 MB/sec 203.3 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 169.6 pages/sec 124.4 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 178.5 Mpixels/sec 143.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 173.5 images/sec 130 images/sec
HDR 232.4 Mpixels/sec 169.9 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 27.9 images/sec 22.2 images/sec
Photo processing 79.1 images/sec 60.2 images/sec
Ray tracing 7.58 Mpixels/sec 5.93 Mpixels/sec
Promotion

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
A17 Pro
n/a
A15 Bionic
8702
Stability - 78%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Score - 8702

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of A17 Pro and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz – 		2x 3.23 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 6 6
Frequency 3780 MHz 3230 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache 256 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 16 MB 12 MB
Process 3 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 19 billion 15 billion
TDP 8 W 6 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Apple A17 GPU Apple A15 GPU
Architecture Apple GPU Apple GPU
GPU frequency 1398 MHz 1338 MHz
Execution units 6 5
Shading units 128 128
Total shaders 768 640
FLOPS 2147.2 Gigaflops 1712.6 Gigaflops

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution - 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3500 Mbps Up to 3000 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2023 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number APL1V02 APL1W07

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
144 (63.2%)
84 (36.8%)
Total votes: 228

Related Comparisons

1. Apple A16 Bionic vs A15 Bionic
2. Apple A14 Bionic vs A15 Bionic
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A15 Bionic
4. Apple A13 Bionic vs A15 Bionic
5. Apple A12 Bionic vs A15 Bionic
6. Apple A16 Bionic vs A17 Pro
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Apple A17 Pro
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A17 Pro
9. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 vs Apple A17 Pro
10. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus vs Apple A17 Pro
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and A17 Pro, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский