A17 Pro vs A15 Bionic
We compared two 6-core processors: Apple A17 Pro (with Apple A17 GPU graphics) and A15 Bionic (Apple A15 GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
90
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
91
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
98
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
92
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 5 nm)
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Performs 25% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2-years later
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3230 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1267K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|373446
|308595
|GPU
|579682
|391360
|Memory
|283791
|194775
|UX
|341416
|382905
|Total score
|1568646
|1267095
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
A17 Pro +26%
2934
2328
Multi-Core Score
A17 Pro +29%
7374
5709
|Asset compression
|260.8 MB/sec
|203.3 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|169.6 pages/sec
|124.4 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|143.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|173.5 images/sec
|130 images/sec
|HDR
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|169.9 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|27.9 images/sec
|22.2 images/sec
|Photo processing
|79.1 images/sec
|60.2 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
|5.93 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|78%
|Graphics test
|-
|52 FPS
|Score
|-
|8702
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of A17 Pro and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|2x 3.23 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|6
|6
|Frequency
|3780 MHz
|3230 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Process
|3 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|19 billion
|15 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|6 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple A17 GPU
|Apple A15 GPU
|Architecture
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|1398 MHz
|1338 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|5
|Shading units
|128
|128
|Total shaders
|768
|640
|FLOPS
|2147.2 Gigaflops
|1712.6 Gigaflops
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|-
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|-
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|APL1V02
|APL1W07
