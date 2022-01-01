Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tensor G2 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Tensor G2 vs A13 Bionic

Tensor G2
VS
A13 Bionic
Tensor G2
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 747K vs 626K
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2660 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tensor G2
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tensor G2 +19%
747935
A13 Bionic
626877
CPU 203616 166601
GPU 295372 255111
Memory 108654 90801
UX 142235 116310
Total score 747935 626877
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tensor G2
1055
A13 Bionic +25%
1322
Multi-Core Score
Tensor G2
3212
A13 Bionic +9%
3500
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Tensor G2
6409
A13 Bionic +18%
7561
Stability 68% 71%
Graphics test 38 FPS 45 FPS
Score 6409 7561

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tensor G2 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2850 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 832 KB
L2 cache - 12 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MP7 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
Execution units 7 4
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 12 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2022 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Tensor G2, or ask any questions
