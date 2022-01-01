Tensor G2 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
79
85
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
74
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
92
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
86
82
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor G2
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 747K vs 626K
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2660 MHz)
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|203616
|166601
|GPU
|295372
|255111
|Memory
|108654
|90801
|UX
|142235
|116310
|Total score
|747935
|626877
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1055
A13 Bionic +25%
1322
Multi-Core Score
3212
A13 Bionic +9%
3500
|Image compression
|-
|151.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|29.65 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|87.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|72.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|33.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|901.1 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|68%
|71%
|Graphics test
|38 FPS
|45 FPS
|Score
|6409
|7561
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|832 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|12 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Execution units
|7
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|12 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
