Tensor G2 vs A17 Pro
We compared the 8-core Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor G2
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 804K
- Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 5 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~64%)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2850 MHz)
- Announced 11-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Promotion
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|242320
|373446
|GPU
|200075
|579682
|Memory
|155795
|283791
|UX
|209695
|341416
|Total score
|804128
|1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 6
|Asset compression
|158.3 MB/sec
|260.8 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|101.8 pages/sec
|169.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|124.7 Mpixels/sec
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|78.2 images/sec
|173.5 images/sec
|HDR
|116.6 Mpixels/sec
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|11.8 images/sec
|27.9 images/sec
|Photo processing
|38.7 images/sec
|79.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|3.86 Mpixels/sec
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
Promotion
3DMark
|Stability
|71%
|-
|Graphics test
|38 FPS
|-
|Score
|6383
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tensor G2 and A17 Pro
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|3780 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|16 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|3 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|19 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|Samsung
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Apple A17 GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3rd gen
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Execution units
|7
|6
|Shading units
|96
|128
|Total shaders
|672
|768
|FLOPS
|1142.4 Gigaflops
|2147.2 Gigaflops
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5300g
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7350 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1V02
Cast your vote
5 (27.8%)
13 (72.2%)
Total votes: 18