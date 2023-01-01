Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tensor G2 vs A17 Pro – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 804K
  • Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 5 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~64%)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2850 MHz)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tensor G2
vs
A17 Pro

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tensor G2
804128
A17 Pro +95%
1568646
CPU 242320 373446
GPU 200075 579682
Memory 155795 283791
UX 209695 341416
Total score 804128 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tensor G2
1176
A17 Pro +149%
2934
Multi-Core Score
Tensor G2
3463
A17 Pro +113%
7374
Asset compression 158.3 MB/sec 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 101.8 pages/sec 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 124.7 Mpixels/sec 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 78.2 images/sec 173.5 images/sec
HDR 116.6 Mpixels/sec 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 11.8 images/sec 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 38.7 images/sec 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 3.86 Mpixels/sec 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Tensor G2
4640
A17 Pro
n/a
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Tensor G2
6383
A17 Pro
n/a
Stability 71% -
Graphics test 38 FPS -
Score 6383 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tensor G2 and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2850 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 16 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count - 19 billion
TDP 7 W 8 W
Manufacturing Samsung TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MP7 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Valhall 3rd gen Apple GPU
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 7 6
Shading units 96 128
Total shaders 672 768
FLOPS 1142.4 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5300g -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7350 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2022 September 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1V02

