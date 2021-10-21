Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Google Tensor vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Google Tensor vs A15 Bionic

Google Tensor
VS
A15 Bionic
Google Tensor
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments (1)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 814K vs 684K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Google Tensor
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Google Tensor
684465
A15 Bionic +19%
814824
CPU 167563 216265
GPU 278665 339795
Memory 91371 112472
UX 138716 133063
Total score 684465 814824
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Google Tensor
1060
A15 Bionic +64%
1741
Multi-Core Score
Google Tensor
2883
A15 Bionic +65%
4757

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Google Tensor and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 3223 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP20 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 848 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 20 5
Shading units 320 640
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Tensor Processing Unit Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W07
Official page Google Tensor official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
150 (35.5%)
273 (64.5%)
Total votes: 423

Related Comparisons

1. Google Tensor or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
2. Google Tensor or Apple A14 Bionic
3. Google Tensor or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
4. Apple A15 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
5. Apple A15 Bionic or A13 Bionic
6. Apple A15 Bionic or A14 Bionic
7. Apple A15 Bionic or Samsung Exynos 2100

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Google Tensor, or ask any questions
Avatar
Error 21 October 2021 17:25
A chip from Google. Based on samsung 5nm, this should not end up like 888. Let's wait for antutu score and other real life performance. Apple be like- Real battle is now started.
+8 Reply
Avatar
Alex 25 October 2021 09:49
Antutu scores are not valid at all, not for comparing it to A-Series cpus since iOS antutu runs different benchmarks. They’ve claimed this same exact thing on their website
+1 Reply
Avatar
User not found 27 October 2021 17:44
I expected that tensor chip outperforms in ML test, but it has a huge gap while compared to a15
+1 Reply
РусскийEnglish