Google Tensor vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
96
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 2800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 814K vs 684K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|167563
|216265
|GPU
|278665
|339795
|Memory
|91371
|112472
|UX
|138716
|133063
|Total score
|684465
|814824
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1060
A15 Bionic +64%
1741
Multi-Core Score
2883
A15 Bionic +65%
4757
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Google Tensor and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3223 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|848 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|5
|Shading units
|320
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W07
|Official page
|Google Tensor official site
|-
