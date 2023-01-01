Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1080 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Performs 51% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 9 score – 633K vs 499K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1080
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1080
499756
A13 Bionic +27%
633489
CPU 131733 160289
GPU 133728 262006
Memory 95852 88528
UX 135208 117824
Total score 499756 633489
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1080
821
A13 Bionic +63%
1337
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1080
2306
A13 Bionic +52%
3515
Image compression - 155.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 30.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 89.8 words/s
Machine learning - 73.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.8 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 899.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 1080
2304
A13 Bionic +227%
7544
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 13 FPS 45 FPS
Score 2304 7544

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1080 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.65 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 2650 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP 4 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 800 MHz -
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 3.0 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2022 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877V/TTZA -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site -

