Dimensity 1080 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
78
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
70
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
77
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Performs 51% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 9 score – 633K vs 499K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|131733
|160289
|GPU
|133728
|262006
|Memory
|95852
|88528
|UX
|135208
|117824
|Total score
|499756
|633489
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
821
A13 Bionic +63%
1337
Multi-Core Score
2306
A13 Bionic +52%
3515
|Image compression
|-
|155.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|30.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|89.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|73.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|33.8 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|899.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|72%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|45 FPS
|Score
|2304
|7544
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1080 and A13 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.65 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2650 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877V/TTZA
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
|-
