We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 9 score – 795K vs 499K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1080
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1080
499756
Tensor G2 +59%
795746
CPU 131733 213533
GPU 133728 317412
Memory 95852 110534
UX 135208 149583
Total score 499756 795746
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1080
821
Tensor G2 +29%
1062
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1080
2306
Tensor G2 +41%
3258
Image compression - 168.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 24.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 69.4 words/s
Machine learning - 71.2 images/s
Camera shooting - 31.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.97 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1010 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 1080
2304
Tensor G2 +178%
6394
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 13 FPS 38 FPS
Score 2304 6394

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1080 and Tensor G2

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 4 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 800 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 7
Shading units 64 112
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 1153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 3.0 Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Exynos 5300g
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 7350 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 3670 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2022 October 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877V/TTZA -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Tensor G2 and Dimensity 1080, or ask any questions
