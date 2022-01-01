Dimensity 1200 vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 956K vs 673K
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|171453
|242019
|GPU
|236472
|407261
|Memory
|120484
|167432
|UX
|145025
|145864
|Total score
|673389
|956255
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
968
A16 Bionic +92%
1861
Multi-Core Score
3293
A16 Bionic +58%
5198
|Image compression
|171.75 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|32.25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|51.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|51.65 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|27.35 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.76 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|931.9 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|90%
|78%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|59 FPS
|Score
|4224
|9856
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1200 and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|24 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|16 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|886 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|9
|6
|Shading units
|144
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6893
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
|-
