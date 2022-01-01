Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1200 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 956K vs 673K
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Dimensity 1200
673389
A16 Bionic +42%
956255
CPU 171453 242019
GPU 236472 407261
Memory 120484 167432
UX 145025 145864
Total score 673389 956255
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Dimensity 1200
968
A16 Bionic +92%
1861
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1200
3293
A16 Bionic +58%
5198
Image compression 171.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 32.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 51.5 words/s -
Machine learning 51.65 images/s -
Camera shooting 27.35 images/s -
HTML 5 3.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 931.9 Krows/s -

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 1200
4224
A16 Bionic +133%
9856
Stability 90% 78%
Graphics test 25 FPS 59 FPS
Score 4224 9856

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 68 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 71 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3000 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 24 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 886 MHz -
Execution units 9 6
Shading units 144 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1600 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6893 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site -

