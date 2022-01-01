Dimensity 1200 vs Tensor G2
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
79
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
92
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
86
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2850 MHz)
Pros of Google Tensor G2
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 747K vs 673K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|171453
|203616
|GPU
|236472
|295372
|Memory
|120484
|108654
|UX
|145025
|142235
|Total score
|673389
|747935
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
968
Tensor G2 +9%
1055
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1200 +3%
3293
3212
|Image compression
|171.75 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|32.25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|51.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|51.65 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|27.35 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.76 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|931.9 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|90%
|68%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|38 FPS
|Score
|4224
|6409
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1200 and Tensor G2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|886 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|9
|7
|Shading units
|144
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|October 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6893
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
|-
