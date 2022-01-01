Dimensity 8100 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
97
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
98
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Has 2 more cores
- Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 42.7 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 2850 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|181064
|216602
|GPU
|303347
|336667
|Memory
|151816
|112950
|UX
|144773
|131916
|Total score
|788287
|800353
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
926
A15 Bionic +89%
1746
Multi-Core Score
3808
A15 Bionic +24%
4723
3DMark
|Stability
|96%
|82%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|57 FPS
|Score
|5677
|9524
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[High]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|3223 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|-
|GPU frequency
|-
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|5
|Shading units
|-
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W07
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
|-
