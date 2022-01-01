Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8100 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 8100 vs A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Supports 20% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 42.7 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 2850 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Dimensity 8100
788287
A15 Bionic +2%
800353
CPU 181064 216602
GPU 303347 336667
Memory 151816 112950
UX 144773 131916
Total score 788287 800353
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8100
926
A15 Bionic +89%
1746
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100
3808
A15 Bionic +24%
4723

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 8100
5677
A15 Bionic +68%
9524
Stability 96% 82%
Graphics test 33 FPS 57 FPS
Score 5677 9524

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[High]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2850 MHz 3223 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 3 -
GPU frequency - 1200 MHz
Execution units - 5
Shading units - 640
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2022 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W07
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site -

